Broadcaster has been named as the audio broadcast partner for this winter’s Australia tour

Talksport has been named the official audio broadcast partner for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

This will see the broadcaster produce dedicated programmes, having recently launched a FAST channel, as well as podcasts covering the tour this winter from Australia. It will also host live radio commentary of the Lions’ matches, as it has done since 2013.

This content will complement Sky Sports showing the tour for TV viewers, and in-house content plus a documentary produced by Lions Productions - for which the Lions partnered with Whisper to create last year.

Tom Halsey, chief commercial officer of The British & Irish Lions, said: “It’s brilliant to be working with Talksport again for our fourth Tour together.

“The team were an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions during the 2013, 2017, and 2021 Tours and we look forward to building on our successful partnership.

“Thousands of fans back home will be listening as the action unfolds, and we are delighted to have Talksport providing our loyal supporters with the highest quality build-up, commentary, analysis and discussion.”

Head of Talksport Liam Fisher said: “We’re delighted to be bringing The British & Irish Lions Tour to our listeners for another exciting summer of world-class rugby.

“Talksport is incredibly proud of our relationship with the Lions – and it is fitting to be back in Australia, where it all started, for our fourth Tour together.

“The Talksport team can’t wait to be on ground down under to bring you all the games, all the commentaries, and all the action for what promises to be another gripping Series.”