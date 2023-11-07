Talksport will live stream GBM Sports’ boxing events on its YouTube channel.

The promoter launched in 2022, and has since held five sellout shows. Its most recent event, held in October at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, was also live streamed by Talksport before this agreement. It saw Emma Dolan defend her Commonwealth Super-Flyweight title against Nicola Hopewell as well as prospects including Nohman Hussain, Naphtali Nembhard, Faraqat Ali and Joe Hayden all record wins. New signing and six-time national champion MyKyle Ahmed jointly-managed with former two-time world champion Billy Joe Saunders, was also announced on the night.

Building on that, Talksport has signed a “multi-fight” agreement, which will begin with another Sheffield event in early 2024. There will then be regular shows in key cities around the UK.

Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to agree this deal with Talksport for our events to be live streamed on its boxing YouTube channel. Talksport is the world’s largest sports radio network and the coverage and content dedicated to boxing on digital, social and online is immense, so our boxers will benefit massively from this. For GBM Sports, this is a landmark moment for the brand, team, and boxers, and we can’t wait to get going on the first event. We’ve got some really great events, fights and ideas that will take GBM Sports to the next level.”

Jamie Sanderson, director of video and social media at talkSPORT, added: “This a landmark deal for Talksport, demonstrating we’re more than just a radio station; we’re truly a sports network, with live sport broadcast across our channels. Our boxing YouTube channel is innovating the way the sport is covered digitally. We’ve had a month of unprecedented growth in October, with die-hard sports fans knowing exactly where to come for a slice of the action. Through this partnership with GBM sports, we’re proving we really are the home of boxing.”