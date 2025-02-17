Following the Super Bowl, Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager of international sports partnerships at Snap, reveals how social media and federations can work together on major events

Over 80% of Snapchat users watch Super Bowl content, and 70% of Snapchatters use the app while watching sport.

So, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in New Orleans, USA, earlier this month, Snapchat was one of the key places where conversations around the game were happening.

According to Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager of international sports partnerships at Snap, the platform sees a noticeable uptick in usage during key moments of matches - mostly through its personal messaging side, as users talk to each other about what has just happened.

The NFL is, “probably our most advanced partner,” Macaulay says, with real-time highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and various AR lenses available on Snapchat for the match and week preceding. The pair have worked together for over a decade, focusing much of their efforts on the US market while also aiming for growth with Snapchat’s international users.

Another aspect of the coverage was the NFL x Snapchat Creator Program, which saw a group of select creators at the Super Bowl to share action from the stadium. These included both sport-related and non-sport creators, such as Katie Austin, Ross Smith, Jack Mancuso, Treasure Wilson, and more, Macaulay believes getting creators onsite, “when done correctly, opens up access to the sport. It can be a catalyst organisations can benefit from.”

The NFL, and fellow US league, the NBA, as well as F1, are, “great examples of a good mindset on [Snapchat], taking risks with different kinds of content.” The NFL began by largely sharing highlights on the platform, but has become much broader since, including creators and behind-the-scenes content in its feed, as well as leading with augmented reality content such as the aforementioned lenses.

Overall, “timing and method are key,” says Macaulay, as well as, “being aware that you’re not necessarily speaking to sports fans. Don’t embarrass fans who don’t know much about the sport, while super serving your key supporters.”

Federations, leagues and clubs should approach the platform as a marketing channel, he believes, which can be used to drive users to a streaming partner, improve brand awareness, and more. “Take them to the event and make them care,” he advises. “You’re in a game for eyeballs, so don’t only speak to your fans - think about how you can be broader.”