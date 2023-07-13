TikTok and FIFA have partnered to showcase the Women’s World Cup on the platform.

The tournament, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July until 20 August, will have its own TikTok hub, which will feature the latest content from FIFA, official broadcasters, national teams, and players, as well as offer a link to access the match schedule and scores on FIFA.com.

TikTok will also feature behind-the-scenes moments, team arrivals, live pre-match content promoting the game and where to watch it, match highlights, player and coach reactions and more. In addition, FIFA is working with TikTok to bring creators from the platform to the tournament.

TikTok has a number of similar partnerships across sport, including with the Six Nations and MLS. It also worked with the Women’s Euros last year.

FIFA secretary general, Fatma Samoura, said: “We’re thrilled that TikTok has chosen FIFA to provide dedicated, creative and entertaining video content throughout what’ll be a groundbreaking FIFA Women’s World Cup. Our teams will be making use of the best formats and tone of voice to promote women’s football and reach a young and diverse audience that’s keen to consume and engage with football. This innovative agreement confirms that we represent a much-loved brand amongst the younger generations and it’s proof of our continued path to propose new forms of engagement.”

Harish Sarma, global head of sports at TikTok, added: “By giving fans from around the world unique access to their favorite teams and players, TikTok has quickly become a go-to destination for women’s sports content. As we celebrate one of the biggest women’s sports events of the year, we’re excited to be working with FIFA to bring dedicated content from the Women’s World Cup to our global sports community, giving them a front row seat to all the action. Our collaboration with FIFA builds on our commitment to shine a greater spotlight on women’s sports while giving female players the equal representation and recognition they deserve.”