The Esports World Cup has a dedicated TikTok hub after partnering with the social platform.

The hub showcases content from the competition, its official broadcasters (DAZN and Warner Bros. Discovery will air it in the UK), and teams and players. The Esports World Cup will also produce exclusive content tailored for TikTok, including collaborations with TikTok creators.

On TikTok’s side, the platform has a number of interactive activities around the competition, which began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 3 July. It will also produce a live weekly show with in-depth reports and behind-the-scenes information, live broadcasts from the event, and custom icons and features for the event.

Mohammed Alnimer, sales director of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “We are excited to join forces with TikTok to redefine esports content and entertainment among a broader audience. TikTok is an excellent way to authentically engage with esports communities worldwide, and enable more fans to follow and support the Esports World Cup athletes and clubs. Content creation is a key part of our strategy to grow the global esports ecosystem, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than TikTok to help achieve that goal.”

Mohamed Harb, head of partnerships at TikTok MENA, added: “Promoting a shared appreciation for e-sports, connecting fans and players across different cultures and regions is at the top of TikTok priorities. By leveraging our innovative capabilities, content creators can bring fresh and exciting perspectives to the e-sports community. TikTok enhances the fan experience with real-time interactions and exclusive content. By continuously evolving and adapting to the needs of the e-sports community, we are helping to shape the future of gaming content and fan engagement.”