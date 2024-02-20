TNT Sports has agreed a two-year deal to air the SVNS rugby competition in the UK and Ireland.

The global rugby sevens has already played its first three rounds this year, and will continue in Vancouver on 23-25 February. The competition features the world’s best men’s and women’s sevens sides taking part in a series of three-day tournaments, culminating in a grand final in Madrid on 31 May-2 June. The 2023/24 season is the first time that the men’s and women’s competitions have had parity in terms of playing time.

In addition to the live action, TNT Sports will also show post-match and in-game interviews with players and coaches, as well as additional features and storytelling items.

SVNS joins TNT’s existing rugby rights, which include the Premiership, which it overhauled production on this season, and European competitions, the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Trojan Paillot, SVP of sports rights acquisitions and syndication at Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “In a historic year for the sport, we’re pleased to further expand our huge and varied premium rugby offer for fans in the UK and Ireland.

“With men’s and women’s HSBC SVNS now available alongside Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and Premiership Women’s Rugby, as well as all the rugby from Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, there is something on offer for every rugby fan on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports platforms.”

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are excited to team-up with TNT Sports to showcase the vibrant HSBC SVNS in UK and Ireland all the way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond. The revamped HSBC SVNS has already captured hearts and minds since the beginning of the season and we are delighted to bring its iconic destinations, fantastic action on the pitch and immersive music and food experiences off it on the TNT Sports channels. This partnership will help broaden the reach and appeal of rugby sevens in a hugely exciting time for the sport.”