TrillerTV has acquired the rights to the Eredivisie in the UK and Ireland.

52 matches will be available live through the streaming platform’s TrillerTV+ subscription, with the deal to expand to include France and Australia for the 2024/25 season, streaming 136 live matches. The UK coverage begins on 16 February, with English commentary and a highlights show.

IMG facilitated the deal between TrillerTV and the Dutch football league.

The Eredivisie is the latest football rights acquisition from TrillerTV, which is the new name of FITE after a rebrand last year. t has historically focused on combat sports but recently began what it calls a, “strategic move by FITE into the heart of football”, picking up the rights to the AFC Champions League and Liga Portugal and the Asian Cup in the UK and Ireland.

Adam Bigwood, VP of subscriptions at TrillerTV, said: “We are delighted to offer live Eredivisie matches exclusively to our TrillerTV+ subscribers,” said Adam Bigwood, Vice President of Subscriptions at TrillerTV. “This strategic acquisition further underscores our commitment to delivering diverse and premium sports content to our global audience.”