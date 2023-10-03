Voiceworks Sport has added three new hires as it looks to expand globally.

The Communicorp-backed audio business and its Sport Social Podcast Networkare aiming to grow outside of the UK with the addition of Ruth Fitzsimmons as head of international. Fitzsimmons will be tasked with growing presence and relationships in new markets including publisher, rights holder and commercial partners. She was managing director of PodFront UK, a joint venture between podcasting companies Stitcher and Wondery, for three-and-a-half years before this role, and previously held the role of SVP of operations at Audioboom during four-and-a-half years with the company.

Meanwhile, Chloe Yates has joined Voiceworks Sport as an account director following 18 months working at Sony on its podcast titles. She also worked with Bauer Media for almost seven-and-a-half years, and with Voiceworks will hold responsibility for growing advertising revenue and integrated partnerships with talent via London media agencies and clients.

Finally, Laura Davies becomes podcast relationship manager for the Sport Social Podcast Network. She has held roles at Bauer Media and Wireless Group during almost ten years in the industry, and will work on customer service for podcasters from onboarding through to implementation of commercial partnerships.

Voiceworks Sport has already made some gains outside of the UK, including an agreement with Italian marketing agency S!, and partnerships with the likes of BlueWire and ARN, expanding its reach in US and Australian markets.

The Sport Social Podcast Network has over 300 titles on its roster, with recent additions including The Anfield Wrap and the official Brighton & Hove Albion podcast, and has combined monthly downloads of over nine million. It recently revealed that its cricket and cycling podcasts almost doubled their listeners over the summer following the highly anticipated Ashes and Tour de France.

Sophie Hind, MD of Voiceworks Sport, said: “It’s a real testament to our recent growth and successes that we can attract such high calibre people to join the team. Ruth, Chloe, and Laura are all fantastic additions to the business and will be invaluable in helping us continue to develop and grow. Their collective experience will be particularly key in forging relationships with key brands, shows and advertisers as we look to enter new markets. We’re excited to welcome them to the team.”

Fitzsimons added: “I have been fascinated to watch the growth of Voiceworks Sport and Sport Social over the last two years. The business offers a truly unique content and commercial offering to the premium sporting world. In a highly competitive market, I’m looking forward to bringing this innovative approach to new markets in Europe and beyond. Having worked with the Sport Social team previously in my role at Podfront UK, I’m delighted to now be joining this strategic and dynamic team who are focused on ensuring growth for their content partners.”