The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has agreed a multi-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that will see major events on the international equestrian circuit screened in 75 markets across Europe and Asia.

These include the Longines FEI League of Nations season until at least 2027; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Western European League until at least the 2027/2028 season; the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League (NAL) until at least 2027/2028; and the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals until at least 2028.

Live and Highlights coverage of all events will be shown on Eurosport’s television channels, and there will also be live and on-demand streaming on discovery+ and Max.

The deal demonstrates WBD’s commitment to screening more Olympic sports than any other broadcaster, says WBD.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “As a premium multi-sport broadcaster, our mission is to offer the greatest choice through a compelling content offer for fans. In our role as the Home of the Olympics in Europe, including being the only place to watch all of Paris 2024, LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032, our ambition includes telling the stories of Olympic sports and its athletes throughout the year, not just during the 19 days of competition during the Games.

“We are pleased to harness our deep sports expertise in tandem with our unmatched reach and ability to engage the widest audience across all platforms to help further grow sports such as equestrian. By working as a trusted partner to federations such as the FEI, where we enjoy a highly successful long-term relationship, we have a proven track record of exposing new fans to a plethora of different sports while keeping them engaged throughout the year.”

Ralph Straus, commercial Director, at FEI, added: “This multi-year partnership between the FEI and Warner Bros. Discovery is a natural progression in a working relationship that has been built through mutual respect for the knowledge and expertise that each partner brings to the table.

“The FEI’s deep understanding of equestrian audiences, coupled with WBD’s unparalleled expertise in TV broadcast to deliver the stories of athletes and the sport, has proven to be an ideal combination. Crafting compelling content is not solely about catering to equestrian enthusiasts worldwide; it is also about sparking curiosity and interest among a broader range of fans, and to foster deeper connection with the sport.

“With the launch of the new Longines League of Nations series and the excitement surrounding the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup and the Olympic Games, there is no better time than this year to take our working relationship to a next level.”