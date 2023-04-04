Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a second series of its weekly magazine show The Power Of Sport.

Produced by Buzz 16, it aims to highlight important human stories and issues in a bold and powerful take on the sporting week. The second series will launch on Eurosport, discovery+, and the Eurosport App on 5 April, with 15, 30-minute episodes in the series, down from 18 in the first - which was released last year.

These episodes include exclusive interviews with Polish amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy and former Swiss long-distance runner Gabriela Andersen-Schiess - who took part in the first women’s Olympic marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics - in addition to a special feature on the hopes of some of Ukraine’s athletes with Paris 2024 just 16 months away. The opening episode will also preview the upcoming Paris-Roubaix cycling Monument race and the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tennis event.

Future episodes will include special reports on Pride Month, World Refugee Day and The Ocean Race with the final programme in the series scheduled for 26 July to coincide with the ‘One Year To Go’ until Paris 2024 milestone.

Scott Young, SVP of content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “Sport has the power to unite communities through its diversity, its rivalries and above all its trailblazing athletes who have the power to inspire fans all around the world, partly through the sacrifices they make to reach the pinnacle of performance.

“As we gear up for a hugely exciting summer of sport, we want to connect fans with these athletes on a deeper level to help tell their stories as part of our mission to champion content that goes far beyond the live action.”