Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe has unveiled highlights of its winter sports schedule.

It will show 1,320 hours of live coverage across Europe and Asia, covering 145 days of action, with content streaming on Max and discovery+.

25 disciplines will be covered across 12 Olympic sports, including seven World Championships in 2025 for Alpine and Nordic skiing; Biathlon; Figure Skating; Freestyle Snowboard, Ski Mountaineering and Curling.

This includes qualifying events for The Olympic Winter Games at Milano Cortina 2026.

Editorial content will be available in 12 languages on Eurosport.com throughout the season with additional video content available across hundreds of Eurosport’s local language social media platforms, further expanding awareness to an ever-increasing winter sports community.

Eurosport’s team includes: · Viktoria Rebensburg (Eurosport Germany and International) – German alpine skier and giant slalom Olympic champion · Martin Schmitt (Eurosport Germany and International) – German Olympic and four-time World ski jumping champion · Dorothea Wierer (Eurosport Italy and International) – Italian biathlete, four-time world champion and three-time Olympic medallist · Tina Maze (Eurosport Italy and International) – Slovenian four-time World and double Olympic alpine skiing champion · Dave Ryding (Eurosport International) – British slalom skier, winner of the Kitzbühel Slalom They are joined by Eurosport’s team of on-site reporters: · Gauthier de Tessieres (Eurosport France and International) – French alpine skier expert and World Championship medallist · Nathalie Péchalat (Eurosport France and International) – French figure skater and double European champion · Francesca Marsaglia (Eurosport Italy and International) – Italian alpine skier and two-time Winter Olympian · John Clarey (Eurosport France and International) - French alpine skier and Olympic medallist

Scott Young, Group SVP production, content and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our winter sports coverage is foundational to our content portfolio and this means we lean into the story of ice and snow across the winter season. We will connect fans with their heroes through the eyes of our on-air team of respected, credible experts – unearthing action and stories from ski jumping to alpine, snowboarding to extreme action.

“Our immersive approach to covering every story will take you to the slopes and to the heart of the action with more on-site reporters embedded in mixed zones at the biggest events than ever before. And with seven World Championships coming up, we can’t wait to see the next generation of champions crowned on our channels and platforms.

“From the moment the world came together at the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 this summer, our attention turned to Milano Cortina 2026. Now with fewer than 500 days to go, we will be relentless in our pursuit of new stories as the athletes begin their Olympic qualifying campaigns and we’re gearing up to launch even more original winter sports content for fans as we build towards the ‘one year to go’ milestone in February.”