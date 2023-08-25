World Rugby has launched RugbyPass TV, an OTT platform that will air both live and on-demand content.

Created in partnership with Endeavor Streaming, and is being hosted by the company’s Vesper platform. It is available via a dedicated OTT website rugbypass.tv, iOS and Android mobile apps, and via Smart TV devices including Apple TV and Android TV.

The service will air World Cup matches to fans in all global territories where broadcast deals are not in place. The men’s World Cup starts in France on 8 September and ends with the final on 28 October, and will be shown by ITV in the UK. It will also stream all fixtures from World Rugby’s upcoming tournaments, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, WXV and the HSBC SVNS series.

In addition to live content, RugbyPass TV will have over 1,000 hours of archive content from historic matches available - with its archive managed and licenced by Endeavor owned IMG. There is also exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, documentary and feature content produced by World Rugby Studios, which recently began producing a podcast for the upcoming men’s World Cup.

The launch of RugbyPass TV comes almost a year after World Rugby acquired digital platform RugbyPass with the aim of bolstering its D2C services.

World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell said: “This is an opportunity for rugby fans around the world to get closer to the game we love. Rugby is an incredible sport, and we want to deepen the connection it has with new and existing fans through live rights, never seen before archive content, and our World Rugby Studios original programming. RugbyPass TV is the destination for global rugby content.”

Pete Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “With the Rugby World Cup just around the corner, global interest in Rugby Union has never been higher. We’re proud to partner with World Rugby at this pinnacle moment in its calendar to help the sport expand its international reach, connect and grow its worldwide fanbase and help to deliver brand new content formats in a highly personalized manner.”