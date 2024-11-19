Channel 4

After The Party indie chief lauds ‘political act’ of female-centric dramas

By 2024-11-19T13:46:00

After the Party

Helen Bowden also hails significance of Channel 4 buying Kiwi thriller

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 