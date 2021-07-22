Conor Dignam

Conor is chief executive of Media Business Insight, a business information, publishing and events company with a focus on the global creative and media sectors.

MBI's portfolio of eight brands cover TV, film and advertising and marketing services and connects more than 100,000 creative and commercial media leaders around the world.

The group includes Broadcast, Screen International, shots, ALF, BRAD, The Knowledge, KFTV and Production Intelligence, reaching users in more than 50 international markets.