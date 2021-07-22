Conor Dignam
Conor is chief executive of Media Business Insight, a business information, publishing and events company with a focus on the global creative and media sectors.
MBI's portfolio of eight brands cover TV, film and advertising and marketing services and connects more than 100,000 creative and commercial media leaders around the world.
The group includes Broadcast, Screen International, shots, ALF, BRAD, The Knowledge, KFTV and Production Intelligence, reaching users in more than 50 international markets.
Battle breaks out over management of Elstree Studios
Labour councillor demands answers amid concerns surrounding Tory ‘takeover’
The demise of the big beasts
Conor Dignam reflects on how the PSBs have ceded power and big personalities eased out
C4, ITV and Sky unite over regulation
Commercial broadcaster bosses pledge greater collaboration
UK tech firm stockpiles parts over Brexit fears
InSync boss reveals scale of growing challenges for small British companies
Man of Vision
Vision Charity founder says industry support has helped thousands of youngsters
TV-backed Vision Charity to merge with RSBC
The Vision Charity, set up by firms working in the broadcasting and corporate TV sector more than 40 years ago, is merging with the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC).
Local stations will “rewrite rules” of TV production
The creation of 19 local TV stations will “rewrite the rules” of TV production, according to a panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
Call me TV biased if you must….
The success of the UK media industry will be about much more than what the big broadcasters do.
Facebook's Shields says new media is no parasite
Facebook exec Joanna Shields has said the social network is playing a key role in growing TV audiences and engagement - and new media giants are not the “parasite” that some critics have claimed.
Obituary – Nigel Morris, investigations producer
Nigel Morris, investigations producer for BBC London died just before Christmas from cancer aged 44.
Nigel Morris, BBC investigations producer, dies aged 44
Murdoch: top slicing BBC would be catastrophic
EDINBURGH: James Murdoch continued his attack on the BBC today (Saturday) but said he was against top-slicing the corporation as it would be “catastrophic” for commercial media companies to become dependent on public money.
Tory government will force BBC to publish star salaries
EDINBURGH: A new Conservative government would force the BBC to reveal the amount it pays stars like Jonathan Ross, Ed Vaizey, the Tory shadow minister for culture told the Edinburgh International TV Festival today (Friday).
Why the BBC needs to worry about Murdoch’s MacTaggart
James Murdoch’s MacTaggart speech has sparked a debate in which the BBC must get more involved, writes Conor Dignam.
Rupert Gavin, BBC Worldwide
BBC Worldwide chief executive Rupert Gavin presides over a global empire of television, publishing and music interests. He talks to Conor Dignam about the Communications Bill and why he has no truck with those who cry foul over the success of his business