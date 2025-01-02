All3Media founder Steve Morrison, Happy Valley actor Sarah Lancashire, Doctor Who star Tom Baker and former Bafta chief Amanda Berry were among the industry recipients in the New Year Honours List.

Morrison, who has spent more than five decades in broadcasting, TV and film production, was made a CBE for services to the media and creative industries.

The exec spent 28 years at Granada TV between 1974 and 2002, holding the roles of director of programmes and chief exec.

In 2003, he founded super-indie All3 for which he was the inaugural chief exec and later chair. During his 11-year tenure he grew the UK company into one of the most significant producer-distributors in the international industry.

He has also held board and non-exec director roles at the BBC and was rector of the University of Edinburgh between 2015-18.

Morrison told Broadcast: “I am delighted to be recognised and to be part of the success of Britain’s creative industries. I have been helped by extraordinary people throughout my career and I enjoy nurturing new talent. I share this with them and my family.”

Berry was also made a CBE for service to the creative industries and charity, having led Bafta for more than two decades before stepping down in 2022 to become chief exec of The Royal Foundation.

Also awarded CBEs were Lancashire, Collateral star Carey Mulligan and The Sixth Commandment’s Anne Reid for services to drama; former BFI chair Tim Richards and journalist and documentarian Peter Taylor for services to film and cinema and journalism and public service broadcasting, respectively.

The Salisbury Poisonings actor Anne-Marie Duff and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe star Eddie Marsan were made an OBE, alongside Morse and Lewis actor Kevin Whately, sports broadcaster Martin Brundle and Nicola Solomon, chair of the Creators’ Rights Alliance and former chief exec of the Society of Authors.

Doctor Who and Blackadder alumnus Tom Baker, who was the fourth Doctor, was awarded an MBE for services to television.

Also receiving an MBE were Ofcom director David Clarkson for services to telecommunications, ex-footballer and BBC Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen for service to football and broadcasting and Neil Hatton, chief exec of the UK Screen Alliance, for services to the visual effects and animation industries.

Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, the author and screenwriter who has already received a knighthood and OBE in previous honours lists, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.