Home

In brief: Attenborough boards Asia; ITVX acquires SPT content; Film & TV Charity promotion

By 2024-09-11T12:27:00

ASIA DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

BBC1 landmark wildlife series to be presented by David Attenborough

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 