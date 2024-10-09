Escapade Media to launch AI platform

Development and distribution company Escapade Media is to bring a new AI-powered digital video platform to Mipcom. Revealit TV will allow viewers to interact with what they see on screen, either immediately or once they have finished watching a favourite programme. Revealit TV’s shoppable and searchable platform is powered by an app with six AI technologies including a voice interface, virtual try-ons and generative AI. The platform’s chief executive Garry Smith said it aims to “help complement and boost” the content of Escapade Media’s clients’ productions.

Samantha Lawrence and Jane Atkinson unveil agency

Box To Box’s Samantha Lawrence and Fremantle’s Jane Atkinson launching an agency to support small and medium-sized indies. Media MDs will aim to help indies reach their full growth potential and keep their creative independence. Providing expertise and commercial support, Lawrence and Atkinson will set companies strategic and achievable goals, help them navigate the complexities of the market and identify investment and market opportunities among other services. Lawrence served as managing director at Box To Box. Before that she spent seven years at Universal International Studios, where she helmed Monkey Kingdom. Atkinson joins after six years at Fremantle, most recently as director of global production.

Love Nature appoints content strategy head

Wildlife linear and streaming platform Love Nature has promoted Alison Barrat to senior vice president, head of content. Having spent three years as senior vice president of production and development, Barrat will continue to oversee all development and production while also leading Love Nature’s global content strategy across commissioning, co-productions and acquisitions. She will be based out of the Washington DC HQ, reporting to executive vice president of global channels & streaming at Blue Ant Media Carlyn Staudt. Prior to Love Nature she launched a specialist wildlife film production unit at the Living Oceans Foundation where she executive produced films for PBS, the Smithsonian Channel and Curiosity Stream.

Triple true crime acquisition for DCD Rights

DCD Rights has acquired three premium Australia-based true crime documentary series, produced by Perpetual Entertainment. Bodies in the Barrels is the true story of the Snowtown Murders, a ghastly tale of depravity and murder in the sleepy suburbs of Adelaide. It is produced for Nine Network Australia. Natural Born Killer? explores the murder of Stephanie Scott by school janitor Vincent Stanford. It was created for Hearst Networks EMEA and Nine Network Australia. Sydney’s Killer Cop, made for Hearst Networks EMEA, explores the story of policeman Beau Lamarre-Condon who became a murderer. All three are 2 x 60-minutes. The pre-sale and acquisition deals were secured through Perpetual’s European-based sales consultant, Jimmy Humphrey, of agents Marmalade Sky.

Pact ties with education charity

Pact has partnered with education charity Into Film to encourage young people to consider a career in TV. Into Film creates free learning experiences for teachers at UK state schools, colleges and other youth settings to arm young people with awareness and knowledge of careers in the TV and film sector. These include Pact’s MADE series of short interviews in which some of the UK’s most successful independent producers share their insights and experiences. Pact chief executive John McVay said: “As part of Pact’s 30th anniversary celebrations, we wanted to create something to inspire the next generation of UK indies for the next 30 years. We’re really pleased to have worked with Into Film on this resource which we hope will help to educate young people across the whole of the UK, including those from under-represented groups, about what the indie sector is all about.