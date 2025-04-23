The talent showcase, open to emerging talent of any age, closes on Wednesday 30 April

Talented indivduals wanting to recognised as one of Broadcast’s 2025 Hot Shots have one more week to sumbit their applications.

The Hot Shots emerging talent initiative seeks out the brightest and most promising individuals from across the television industry.

It aims to celebrate people who are excelling early on in their professional lives, as well as those further along who have injected momentum into their careers with significant recent achievements.

We’re looking for people who work in broadcasting, production, post-production and talent management.

We particularly welcome entries that highlight the diverse nature of the industry in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, geography and social background, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has taken a non-traditional route into the sector.

The Hot Shots initiative is open to people of any ages. It was previously only open to those under 30 years of age, but in 2022 the age restriction was removed to recognise that not everyone has equal access to opportunities at a young age.

Hot Shots entry forms 2025 DOWNLOAD

Successful candidates will have their careers and abilities showcased in the June edition of Broadcast magazine, published 26 June. They will also win a year’s free digital subscription to Broadcast magazine.

Applicants can nominate themselves, but their entry should include a quote from a named a senior individual, and their entry should make a strong case for why they should be a Hot Shot.

The entry form can be downloaded above, and the deadline for applications is 9am, Wednesday 30 April.

A photograph of the applicant is essential, though it will not influence the selection process. Guidance about the type of picture required is included on the form.

For any queries, please contact Rebecca Cooney at rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk or hotshots@broadcastnow.co.uk.