The talent showcase is open to emerging talent of any age

Talented indivduals hoping to be named as one of Broadcast’s 2023 Hot Shots have just under one week left to submit their entries.

The emerging talent initiative, which is looking for the brightest and most promising individuals from across the television industry, closes at 9am on Monday 5 June.

Hot Shots seeks to celebrate people who are excelling early on in their professional lives, and those further along who have injected momentum into their careers with significant recent achievements.

We’re looking for people who work in broadcasting, production or post-production, and we particularly welcome entries that highlight the diverse nature of the industry in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, geography and social background.

We are keen to hear from anyone who has taken a non-traditional route into the sector.

This year the scheme is also open to those working in talent management.

The long-running Hot Shots initiative, which was paused during the pandemic, was previously only open to those under 30 years of age. When it was brought back last year, the age restriction was removed to recognise that not everyone has equal access to opportunities at a young age. Following a record number of entries last year, the age limit will not be reinstated.

Successful candidates will have their careers and abilities showcased in the August edition of Broadcast magazine, published 27 July. They will also win a year’s free digital subscription to Broadcast magazine.

Applicants can nominate themselves, but their entry should include a quote from a named a senior individual, and their entry should make a strong case for why they should be a Hot Shot.

The entry form can be downloaded below (please scroll to bottom), and the deadline for applications is 9am, Monday 5 June.

A photograph of the applicant is essential, though it will not influence the selection process. Guidance about the type of picture required is included on the form.

For any queries, please contact rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk.