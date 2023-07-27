‘His range is standout but, most of all, his manner is joyful and inclusive’

29

Channel executive (commissioning)

Channel 4

Art Sejdiu grew up loving TV, building up an expert knowledge of genre-bending fact-ent formats of the early 2000s – he claims to have watched nearly 50 series of Survivor – and appearing on four quiz shows when he was a student. Now he has the ear of Ian Katz.

The Channel 4 chief content officer was among those who spotted Sejdiu’s talent via his viral YouTube series Boozenight, in which he interviewed drunk students about politics.

Following a five-year stint in RDF’s development team, working up shows like BBC2 quiz Lightning and C4’s Lodgers For Codgers, C4 snapped him up to work alongside Katz and director of content strategy and planning Kiran Nataraja, to help shape content strategy and act as the internal commissioning contact for anyone across the C4 business.

The son of Kosovan refugees, Sejdiu is praised by colleagues for his emotional intelligence, positivity and leadership skills, in his efforts to help C4 meet both its commercial and creative goals.

“Art is a hugely flexible and capable channel exec who dedicates himself to delivering any task presented to him: from complex strategic data performance forecasts to assembling sizzles and co-ordinating across our brands,” says Katz. “His range is standout but, most of all, his manner is joyful and inclusive. He is ambitious and has a passion for our industry. One day, he will lead an organisation with compassion, insight and, I am in no doubt, success.”