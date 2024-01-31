Indies now have until Friday 9 to have their say

The deadline for the Broadcast Indie Survey has been pushed back until Friday 9 February, giving indies an additional week to submit their responses.

Broadcast has launched the Broadcast Indie Survey 2024 in order to take an in-depth look at the independent production companies which make up the TV industry.

The responses will contribute to an annual report exploring the current state of the indie landscape as well as indies’ hopes and concerns for the future.

The report will be published on 19 March at Broadcast’s annual Indie Summit event, and will be available with the April edition of Broadcast magazine.

To enter, indies should click here to access the online survey. Please note, when you have sucessfully submitted your entry, a page will appear thanking you for completing the survey. If you do not see this screen you may not have submitted your response. If you have any concerns, please contact rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk

A PDF document of the survey questions is available for download at the bottom of this story, but must only be used for reference purposes and not returned as a company’s formal submission.

The survey ranks all producers by annual turnover and also gives detailed breakdowns of the fastest-growing companies, the top owners and consolidators and attitudes towards the main commissioning broadcasters and other key industry issues.

This year’s survey will also explore the impact of the continuing talent crunch on the production sector, and indies’ concerns about impending recession. It will also ask how they feel about reboots.

Details of the Indie Summit will be released soon.

