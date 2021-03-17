ITN
Award-winning news broadcaster
- Sponsored
ITN reveals winners of My News in 65
Mei Gray and Will Maltby unveiled as winners of its children’s journalism competition
Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
Award-winning news broadcaster
2021-03-17T12:51:00Sponsored by ITN
Mei Gray and Will Maltby unveiled as winners of its children’s journalism competition