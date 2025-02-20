ITV has piloted a gameshow format created by the production company behind Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, Broadcast understands.

Win Win! from Hello Dolly sees 40 contestants play live in a studio with viewers at home also able to join in via an app. The series builds to a final where one person is guaranteed to win at least £1m in a cash jackpot.

It is understood that the broadcaster has taped a pilot of the show at Dock10 studios with a full studio audience and a big name serving as host. Pilots of this scale are rare, suggesting ITV is keen on moving forward with the format.

The format has been picked up for distribution by NBCUniversal Formats, which secured the global rights excluding the UK.

NBCUniversal Formats’ vice president of format sales Hannah Mabruk said that the show “is the kind of game show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, shouting at the screen one moment and holding your breath the next.”

NBCUniversal Formats is selling the show at next week’s London TV Screenings. In the announcement of that deal, Hello Dolly chief executive Victoria Ashbourne said that the team is “super excited and proud of this innovative new game show and thrilled to partner with the powerhouse that is NBCUniversal, to bring the format to audiences around the world.”