Campaign to attract Channel 4 to Leeds city region
Creating a northern powerhouse
Leeds’ successful bid to house C4’s national HQ has been a catalyst for creativity as new companies move in & opportunities for talent grow
Living the work/life dream in Leeds
As decision-time approaches over the host city for the new C4 National HQ, Leeds’ movers and shakers describe their experiences of growing a business in the city
Helping Leeds youngsters shine
Screenwriter Kay Mellor and doc maker Anna Hall lend their support to the #4sparks campaign