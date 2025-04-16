Netflix

Netflix readies Fred and Rose West docuseries

By 2025-04-16T09:13:00

Fred_and_Rose_West__A_British_Horror_Story_n_S1_E2_00_12_28_09

Blink Films behind latest instalment of streamer’s A British Horror Story strand

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 