Fool Me Once, My Life With the Walter Boys, The Brothers Sun and Obliterated all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 January
1. Fool Me Once: Limited Series
37.1m hours
2. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
10.2m views
3. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series
8m views
4. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
4.4m views
5. The Brothers Sun: Season 1
4.1m views
6. Captains of the World: Season 1
3.7m views
7. The Crown: Season 6
2.5m views
8. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
2.1m views
9. Obliterated: Season 1
2m views
10. Peppa Pig: Season 6
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Fool Me Once: Limited Series
|2
|You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series
|3
|Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
|4
|Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
|5
|Berlin: Season 1
|6
|The Crown: Season 6
|7
|My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
|8
|Captains of the World: Season 1
|9
|The Brothers Sun: Season 1
|10
|Loudermilk: Season 1
