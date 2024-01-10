 Fool Me Once, My Life With the Walter Boys, The Brothers Sun and Obliterated all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 January

1. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

37.1m hours

2. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

10.2m views 

3. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series

8m views

4. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

4.4m views 

5. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

4.1m views

6. Captains of the World: Season 1

3.7m views

7. The Crown: Season 6

2.5m views 

8. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

2.1m views

9. Obliterated: Season 1

2m views 

10. Peppa Pig: Season 6

1.7m views 

 UK top 10
1 Fool Me Once: Limited Series
2 You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series
3 Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
4 Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
5 Berlin: Season 1
6 The Crown: Season 6
7 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
8 Captains of the World: Season 1
9 The Brothers Sun: Season 1
10 Loudermilk: Season 1

