Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane and Workin’ Moms all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 May
1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
148.3m hours
2. Sweet Tooth: Season 2
60.5m hours
3. Firefly Lane: Season 2
54.3m hours
4. The Diplomat: Season 1
31.2m hours
5. The Night Agent: Season 1
26.9m hours
6. Sweet Tooth: Season 1
25.2m hours
7. Firefly Lane: Season 1
16.5m hours
8. Workin’ Moms: Season 7
15.1m hours
9. BEEF: Season 1
14.8m hours
10. The Smurfs: Season 1
9.2m hours
