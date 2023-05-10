Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane and Workin’ Moms all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 May 

QUEENCHARLOTTE_106_Unit_05385RC

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series

148.3m hours 

STOOTH_206 44D_1b 09142219R

2. Sweet Tooth: Season 2

60.5m hours 

FFL_210_Unit_02347RC

3. Firefly Lane: Season 2

54.3m hours 

DIPLOMAT_103_Unit_00426RC

4. The Diplomat: Season 1

31.2m hours 

The Night Agent

5. The Night Agent: Season 1

26.9m hours 

STOOTH_104_Unit_07489R

6. Sweet Tooth: Season 1

25.2m hours 

FireflyLane_Season1_Episode2_00_37_26_03R

7. Firefly Lane: Season 1

16.5m hours 

Workin Moms

8. Workin’ Moms: Season 7

15.1m hours

BEEF_101_Unit_00151RC2

9. BEEF: Season 1

14.8m hours 

The Smurfs

10. The Smurfs: Season 1

9.2m hours

 UK top 10
1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
2 Firefly Lane: Season 2
3 Sweet Tooth: Season 2
4 The Diplomat: Season 1
5 The Night Agent: Season 1
6 Workin’ Moms: Season 7
7 Firefly Lane: Season 1
8 Sweet Tooth: Season 1
9 BEEF: Season 1
10 The Nurse: Limited Series

Topics