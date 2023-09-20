One Piece, Virgin River, Top Boy and Selling The OC all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 11 September 

1. One Piece: Season 1

10m views 

2. Virgin River: Season 5

9.6m views 

3. Who is Erin Carter? Limited series

3.8m views 

4. Top Boy: Season 3

3.7m views 

5. Selling The OC: Season 2

2.7m views  

6. Spy Ops: Season 1

2.6m views   

7. Surviving Summer: Season 2

2.1m views 

8. Glow Up: Season 5

2.1m views 

9. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

1.8m views

10. Predators: Season 1

1.7m views   

 UK top 10
1 Top Boy: Season 3
2 Dear Child: Limited Series
3 Virgin River: Season 5
4 Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
5 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
6 Top Boy: Season 1
7 Selling The OC: Season 2
8 One Piece: Season 1
9 Top Boy: Season 2
10 Top Boy: Summerhouse: Season 1

