One Piece, Virgin River, Top Boy and Selling The OC all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 11 September
1. One Piece: Season 1
10m views
2. Virgin River: Season 5
9.6m views
4. Top Boy: Season 3
3.7m views
5. Selling The OC: Season 2
2.7m views
6. Spy Ops: Season 1
2.6m views
7. Surviving Summer: Season 2
2.1m views
8. Glow Up: Season 5
2.1m views
9. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
1.8m views
10. Predators: Season 1
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Top Boy: Season 3
|2
|Dear Child: Limited Series
|3
|Virgin River: Season 5
|4
|Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
|5
|Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
|6
|Top Boy: Season 1
|7
|Selling The OC: Season 2
|8
|One Piece: Season 1
|9
|Top Boy: Season 2
|10
|Top Boy: Summerhouse: Season 1
No comments yet