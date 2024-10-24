Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 14 October

1. Outer Banks: Season 4

8.8m views

2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

7m views

3. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

6.2m views

4. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

5.3m views

5. Love Is Blind: Season 7

4.9m views

6. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

2.9m views

7. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Season 1

2.4m views

8. Outer Banks: Season 1

2.2m views

9. Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

2.2m views

10. I Am A Killer: Season 5

2m views

 UK top 10
1 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
2 Outer Banks: Season 4
3 Nobody Wants This: Season 1
4 The Cuckoo: Season 1
5 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
6 Gangs of London: Season 1
7 I Am A Killer: Season 5
8 Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
9 Gangs of London: Season 2
10 Love Is Blind: Season 7

