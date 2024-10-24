Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 14 October
1. Outer Banks: Season 4
8.8m views
2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
7m views
3. Nobody Wants This: Season 1
6.2m views
4. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
5.3m views
5. Love Is Blind: Season 7
4.9m views
6. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2
2.9m views
7. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Season 1
2.4m views
8. Outer Banks: Season 1
2.2m views
9. Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
2.2m views
10. I Am A Killer: Season 5
2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
|2
|Outer Banks: Season 4
|3
|Nobody Wants This: Season 1
|4
|The Cuckoo: Season 1
|5
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|6
|Gangs of London: Season 1
|7
|I Am A Killer: Season 5
|8
|Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
|9
|Gangs of London: Season 2
|10
|Love Is Blind: Season 7
