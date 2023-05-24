Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, Selling Sunset and McGregor Forever all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 15 May
1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
82.4m hours
2. XO, Kitty: Season 1
72.1m hours
3. Firefly Lane: Season 2
23.1m hours
4. Selling Sunset: Season 6
22.8m hours
5. McGregor Forever: Limited Series
20.1m hours
6. Bridgerton: Season 1
19.4m hours
7. Bridgerton: Season 2
17.3m hours
8. The Night Agent: Season 1
16.8m hours
9. Sweet Tooth: Season 2
16.7m hours
10. Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 1
15.3m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
|2
|Selling Sunset: Season 6
|3
|McGregor Forever: Limited Series
|4
|XO, Kitty: Season 1
|5
|Firefly Lane: Season 2
|6
|Inside Man: Season 1
|7
|Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 1
|8
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|9
|Queer Eye: Season 7
|10
|The Diplomat: Season 1
