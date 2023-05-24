Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, Selling Sunset and McGregor Forever all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 15 May 

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series

82.4m hours

2. XO, Kitty: Season 1

72.1m hours

3. Firefly Lane: Season 2

23.1m hours 

4. Selling Sunset: Season 6

22.8m hours

5. McGregor Forever: Limited Series

20.1m hours

6. Bridgerton: Season 1

19.4m hours

7. Bridgerton: Season 2

17.3m hours

8. The Night Agent: Season 1

16.8m hours 

9. Sweet Tooth: Season 2

16.7m hours 

10. Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 1

15.3m hours

 UK top 10
1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Series
2 Selling Sunset: Season 6
3 McGregor Forever: Limited Series
4 XO, Kitty: Season 1
5 Firefly Lane: Season 2
6 Inside Man: Season 1
7 Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 1
8 The Night Agent: Season 1
9 Queer Eye: Season 7
10 The Diplomat: Season 1

