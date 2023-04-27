The Diplomat, The Night Agent, Love Is Blind and How to Get Rich all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 17 April

DIPLOMAT_103_Unit_00426RC

1. The Diplomat: Season 1

57.5m hours

The Night Agent

2. The Night Agent: Season 1

56.7m hours

BEEF_101_Unit_00151RC2

3. BEEF: Season 1

42.8m hours

LIB_S4_GALLERY_MenGroup_GreySeamless_02329R

4. Love Is Blind: Season 4

39.5m hours

FLORIDAMAN_107_Unit_01003RC

5. Florida Man: Limited Series

29.5m hours

D_101_Unit_00834_RT

6. Obsession: Limited Series

27.1.9m hours

better call saul

7. Better Call Saul: Season 6

14.8m hours

How_to_Get_Rich_S1_E7_00_05_57_20_R

8. How to Get Rich: Season 1

14.6m hours

American_Manhunt_The_Boston_Marathon_Bombing_S1_E1_00_05_43_06

9. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1

13.2m hours

Wednesday_S1_E1_00_02_28_14R

10. Wednesday: Season 1

9.5m hours

 UK top 10
1 The Night Agent: Season 1
2 The Diplomat: Season 1
3 BEEF: Season 1
4 Love Is Blind: Season 4
5 Obsession: Limited Series
6 Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8
7 Florida Man: Limited Series
8 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
9 The Sister: Season 1
10 Young Sheldon: Season 1

