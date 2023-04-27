The Diplomat, The Night Agent, Love Is Blind and How to Get Rich all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 17 April
1. The Diplomat: Season 1
57.5m hours
2. The Night Agent: Season 1
56.7m hours
3. BEEF: Season 1
42.8m hours
4. Love Is Blind: Season 4
39.5m hours
5. Florida Man: Limited Series
29.5m hours
6. Obsession: Limited Series
27.1.9m hours
7. Better Call Saul: Season 6
14.8m hours
8. How to Get Rich: Season 1
14.6m hours
9. American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
13.2m hours
10. Wednesday: Season 1
9.5m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|2
|The Diplomat: Season 1
|3
|BEEF: Season 1
|4
|Love Is Blind: Season 4
|5
|Obsession: Limited Series
|6
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8
|7
|Florida Man: Limited Series
|8
|American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing: Season 1
|9
|The Sister: Season 1
|10
|Young Sheldon: Season 1
No comments yet