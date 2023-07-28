Sweet Magnolias, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fatal Seduction and Quarterback all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 17 July

Sweet_Magnolias_S3_E5_(Native)_00_18_03_09RC

1. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

4.6m views

TLL_102_Unit_01249RC2

2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

4.6m views

The_Witcher_n_S3_E4_00_28_49_08

3. The Witcher: Season 3

4.2m views 

Too_Hot_to_Handle_n_S5_E1_00_41_12_23

4. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

4.1m views

SOTT_106_00031_R (1)

5. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1

3.8m views

Fatal Seduction

6. Fatal Seduction: Season 1

3.2m views

Quarterback_S1_E7_00_25_52_23

7. Quarterback: Season 1

2.9m views

USA Suits

8. Suits: Season 1

2.2m views

TLL_201_Unit_01171RC

9. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

2.1m views

Sonic_Prime_S1_E3_00_21_02_01

10. Sonic Prime: Season 2

2.1m views  

 UK top 10
1 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
2 The Witcher: Season 3
3 Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
4 Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
5 Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
6 Young Sheldon: Season 5
7 Detectorists: Season 1
8 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
9 Gossip Girl: Season 1
10 Manifest: Season 1

