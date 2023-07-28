Sweet Magnolias, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fatal Seduction and Quarterback all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 17 July
1. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
4.6m views
2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
4.6m views
3. The Witcher: Season 3
4.2m views
4. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
4.1m views
5. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
3.8m views
6. Fatal Seduction: Season 1
3.2m views
7. Quarterback: Season 1
2.9m views
8. Suits: Season 1
2.2m views
9. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
2.1m views
10. Sonic Prime: Season 2
2.1m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
|2
|The Witcher: Season 3
|3
|Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
|4
|Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
|5
|Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
|6
|Young Sheldon: Season 5
|7
|Detectorists: Season 1
|8
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
|9
|Gossip Girl: Season 1
|10
|Manifest: Season 1
No comments yet