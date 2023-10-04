Sex Education, Who Killed Jill Dando?, Love Is Blind, Virgin River and The Pacific all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 25 September
1. Sex Education: Season 4
13.4m views
2. Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
5.5m views
3. Love Is Blind: Season 5
5.3m views
4. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
4.5m views
5. Encounters: Season 1
4.4m views
6. One Piece: Season 1
3.8m views
7. Virgin River: Season 5
3m views
8. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1
2.6m views
9. Sex Education: Season 1
1.9m views
10. The Pacific
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
|2
|Sex Education: Season 4
|3
|Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
|4
|Encounters: Season 1
|5
|Love Is Blind: Season 5
|6
|Top Boy: Season 3
|7
|Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
|8
|Dear Child: Limited Series
|9
|Virgin River: Season 5
|10
|Sex Education: Season 1
