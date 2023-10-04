Sex Education, Who Killed Jill Dando?, Love Is Blind, Virgin River and The Pacific all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 25 September 

1. Sex Education: Season 4

13.4m views

2. Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1

5.5m views

3. Love Is Blind: Season 5

5.3m views 

4. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2

4.5m views

5. Encounters: Season 1

4.4m views

6. One Piece: Season 1

3.8m views 

7. Virgin River: Season 5

3m views 

8. Castlevania: Nocturne: Season 1

2.6m views

9. Sex Education: Season 1

1.9m views

10. The Pacific

1.7m views

 UK top 10
1 Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
2 Sex Education: Season 4
3 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2
4 Encounters: Season 1
5 Love Is Blind: Season 5
6 Top Boy: Season 3
7 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7
8 Dear Child: Limited Series
9 Virgin River: Season 5
10 Sex Education: Season 1

