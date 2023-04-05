The Night Agent, Love Is Blind, Unseen and Wellmania all make this week’s most watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 27 March
1. The Night Agent: Season 1
216.4m hours
2. Love Is Blind: Season 4
47.6m hours
3. Shadow and Bone: Season 2
27m hours
4. Unseen: Season 1
24.3m hours
5. You: Season 4
18.2m hours
6. Emergency: NYC: Season 1
18.2m hours
7. Wellmania: Season 1
14.5m hours
8. Wednesday: Season 1
12.2m hours
9. Unstable: Season 1
11.4m hours
10. Outer Banks: Season 3
11.3m hours
|UK top 10
|1
|The Night Agent: Season 1
|2
|Love Is Blind: Season 4
|3
|Shadow and Bone: Season 2
|4
|You: Season 4
|5
|Wellmania: Season 1
|6
|Who Were We Running From?: Season 1
|7
|Unseen: Season 1
|8
|Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series
|9
|Emergency: NYC: Season 1
|10
|Outer Banks: Season 3
No comments yet