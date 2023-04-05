The Night Agent, Love Is Blind, Unseen and Wellmania all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 27 March

The Night Agent

1. The Night Agent: Season 1

216.4m hours

2. Love Is Blind: Season 4

47.6m hours

3. Shadow and Bone: Season 2

27m hours

4. Unseen: Season 1

24.3m hours

5. You: Season 4

18.2m hours

6. Emergency: NYC: Season 1

18.2m hours

7. Wellmania: Season 1

14.5m hours

8. Wednesday: Season 1

12.2m hours

9. Unstable: Season 1

11.4m hours

10. Outer Banks: Season 3

11.3m hours

 UK top 10
1 The Night Agent: Season 1
2 Love Is Blind: Season 4
3 Shadow and Bone: Season 2
4 You: Season 4
5 Wellmania: Season 1
6 Who Were We Running From?: Season 1
7 Unseen: Season 1
8 Waco: American Apocalypse: Limited Series
9 Emergency: NYC: Season 1
10 Outer Banks: Season 3

