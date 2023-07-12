The Witcher, The Lincoln Lawyer, Is It Cake Too?, and Black Mirror all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 July

1. The Witcher: Season 3

13.8m views 

2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

7.4m views

3. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

4.5m views

4. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake Too?

4m views

5. Black Mirror: Season 6

3.2m views 

6. The Witcher: Season 1

2.6m views

The Witcher

7. The Witcher: Season 2

2.4m views

8. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

2.3m views

9. Suits: Season 1

2.3m views

10. Our Planet: II

2m views  

 UK top 10
1 The Witcher: Season 3
2 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
3 Young Sheldon: Season 5
4 Black Mirror: Season 6
5 Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?
6 Rick and Morty: Season 6
7 Catching Killers: Season 3
8 Manifest: Season 1
9 Come Home: Season 1
10 The Witcher: Season 1

