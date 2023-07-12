The Witcher, The Lincoln Lawyer, Is It Cake Too?, and Black Mirror all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 July
1. The Witcher: Season 3
13.8m views
2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
7.4m views
3. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
4.5m views
4. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake Too?
4m views
5. Black Mirror: Season 6
3.2m views
6. The Witcher: Season 1
2.6m views
7. The Witcher: Season 2
2.4m views
8. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1
2.3m views
9. Suits: Season 1
2.3m views
10. Our Planet: II
2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Witcher: Season 3
|2
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
|3
|Young Sheldon: Season 5
|4
|Black Mirror: Season 6
|5
|Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?
|6
|Rick and Morty: Season 6
|7
|Catching Killers: Season 3
|8
|Manifest: Season 1
|9
|Come Home: Season 1
|10
|The Witcher: Season 1
