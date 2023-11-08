All the Light We Cannot See, Bodies, Life on Our Planet and Selling Sunset all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 30 October 

All the Light We Cannot See

1. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

9.8m views

Till Murder Do Us Part

2. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom: Limited Series

4.7m views

3. Bodies: Limited Series

4.3m views

4. Life on Our Planet: Season 1

4.3m views

5. Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1

3.3m views

6. Get Gotti: Season 1

3.2m views

7. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1

2.8m views

8. Selling Sunset: Season 7

2.8m views

9. Beckham: Limited Series

2.7m views

10. Mysteries of the Faith: Season 1

2.3m views

 UK top 10
1 Till Murder Do Us Park: Soering vs. Haysom: Limited Series
2 Bodies: Limited Series
3 All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
4 Beckham: Limited Series
5 Selling Sunset: Season 7
6 Get Gotti: Season 1
7 Life on Our Planet: Season 1
8 Friends: Season 1
9 Conviction: Murder at the Station: Season 1
10 The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1

