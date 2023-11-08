All the Light We Cannot See, Bodies, Life on Our Planet and Selling Sunset all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 30 October
1. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
9.8m views
2. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom: Limited Series
4.7m views
3. Bodies: Limited Series
4.3m views
4. Life on Our Planet: Season 1
4.3m views
5. Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1
3.3m views
6. Get Gotti: Season 1
3.2m views
7. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
2.8m views
8. Selling Sunset: Season 7
2.8m views
9. Beckham: Limited Series
2.7m views
10. Mysteries of the Faith: Season 1
2.3m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Till Murder Do Us Park: Soering vs. Haysom: Limited Series
|2
|Bodies: Limited Series
|3
|All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series
|4
|Beckham: Limited Series
|5
|Selling Sunset: Season 7
|6
|Get Gotti: Season 1
|7
|Life on Our Planet: Season 1
|8
|Friends: Season 1
|9
|Conviction: Murder at the Station: Season 1
|10
|The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
