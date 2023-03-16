You, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, Sex/Life and Outer Banks all make this week’s most watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 6 March

1. You: Season 4

75.8m hours

2. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series

60m hours

3. Sex/Life: Season 2

46.7m hours

4. Outer Banks: Season 3

44.6m hours

5. Sex/Life: Season 1

25.9m hours

6. Next in Fashion: Season 2

24.4m hours

7. Perfect Match: Season 1

18.9m hours 

8. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

17.8m hours

9. Outer Banks: Season 2

16.4m hours 

10. Outer Banks: Season 1

16.1m hours 

 UK top 10
1 You: Season 4
2 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: Limited Series
3 Sex/Life: Season 2
4 Outer Banks: Season 3
5 Next in Fashion: Season 2
6 Sex/Life: Season 1
7 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
8 The Glory: Season 1
9 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Limited Series
10 Outer Banks: Season 1

 

