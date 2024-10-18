Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 7 October
1. Outer Banks: Season 4
15.5m views
2. Nobody Wants This: Season 1
9.6m views
3. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
8.7m views
4. Love Is Blind: Season 7
4.9m views
5. The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1
3.6m views
6. Ali Wong: Single Lady
2.7m views
7. Heartstopper: Season 3
2.6m views
8. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
2.5m views
9. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
1.9m views
10. Prison Break: Season 1
1.8m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Outer Banks: Season 4
|2
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|3
|Nobody Wants This: Season 1
|4
|The Inheritance: Season 1
|5
|Heartstopper: Season 3
|6
|Gangs of London: Season 1
|7
|A Confession: Season 1
|8
|Love Is Blind: Season 7
|9
|The Cuckoo: Season 1
|10
|Gangs of London: Season 2
No comments yet