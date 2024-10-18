Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 7 October

1. Outer Banks: Season 4

15.5m views

2. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

9.6m views

3. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

8.7m views

4. Love Is Blind: Season 7

4.9m views

5. The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

3.6m views

6. Ali Wong: Single Lady

2.7m views

7. Heartstopper: Season 3

2.6m views

8. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

2.5m views

9. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

1.9m views

10. Prison Break: Season 1

1.8m views

 UK top 10
1 Outer Banks: Season 4
2 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
3 Nobody Wants This: Season 1
4 The Inheritance: Season 1
5 Heartstopper: Season 3
6 Gangs of London: Season 1
7 A Confession: Season 1
8 Love Is Blind: Season 7
9 The Cuckoo: Season 1
10 Gangs of London: Season 2

