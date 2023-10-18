Beckham, The Fall of the House of Usher, Sex Education and Everything Now all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 9 October 

Beckham_n_S1_E3_00_05_59_04

1. Beckham: Limited Series

11.6m views

TFHU_101_Unit_05367RC

2. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1

6.3m views

Sex Education

3. Sex Education: Season 4

4m views

Big_Vape_The_Rise_and_Fall_of_Juul_S1_E1_00_02_55_05

4. Big Vape; The Rise and Fall of Juul: Limited Series

3.1m views

Love Is Blind S5

5. Love Is Blind: Season 5

2.6m views 

ONE_PIECE_n_S1_00_56_29_12RC

6. One Piece: Season 1

1.9m views 

cocomelon

7. CoComelon: Season 8

1.4m views

Virgin_River_n_S5_E6_00_14_22_14R

8. Virgin River: Season 5

1.4m views 

EverythingNow_Image_16

9. Everything Now: Season 1

1.3m views

The Great British Bake Off

10. The Great British Baking Show: Collection 11

1.3m views

 UK top 10
1 Beckham: Limited Series
2 Maxine: Season 1
3 The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
4 Lupin: Part 3
5 Sex Education: Season 4
6 Murder in the Badlands: Season 1
7 Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul: Limited Series
8 The Catch: Season 1
9 Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
10 Lupin: Part 1

Topics