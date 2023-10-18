Beckham, The Fall of the House of Usher, Sex Education and Everything Now all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 9 October
1. Beckham: Limited Series
11.6m views
2. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
6.3m views
3. Sex Education: Season 4
4m views
4. Big Vape; The Rise and Fall of Juul: Limited Series
3.1m views
5. Love Is Blind: Season 5
2.6m views
6. One Piece: Season 1
1.9m views
7. CoComelon: Season 8
1.4m views
8. Virgin River: Season 5
1.4m views
9. Everything Now: Season 1
1.3m views
10. The Great British Baking Show: Collection 11
1.3m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Beckham: Limited Series
|2
|Maxine: Season 1
|3
|The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
|4
|Lupin: Part 3
|5
|Sex Education: Season 4
|6
|Murder in the Badlands: Season 1
|7
|Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul: Limited Series
|8
|The Catch: Season 1
|9
|Who Killed Jill Dando?: Season 1
|10
|Lupin: Part 1
