The Duchess of Sussex’s much-hyped lifestyle series has had a modest start on Netflix UK in its first seven days.

The first episode of Archewell Productions and Intellectual Property Corporation’s kitchen-and-garden style series With Love, Megan reached 561,000 since launching on 4 March.

The eight-part series sees the former royal spending time with celebrity friends and sharing homemaking tips.

The first episode currently ranks as the 17th most popular title of the past seven days on Netflix UK and is the 95th most popular across all the streaming platforms, according to Barb data from overnights.tv.

The series opener had around a quarter of the viewers of the opener of drama Toxic Town which was seen by 2.1m in its first seven days. The drama written by Jack Thorne was the most-watched title across all the UK streamers in the week it landed on 27 February.

The first three episodes of Toxic Town are still the most popular episodes of the week on the streaming platform.

The second episode of With Love, Meghan reached 441,000, the third 298,000 and the fourth 211,000. Episode five dipped to 135,000, episode six to 116,000, episode seven to 103,000 and the final episode to 94,000. Approximately 70% of viewers are female.

The title currently ranks seventh in the UK top 10 TV shows on Netflix, and 10th in the Netflix US top 10.

Meghan’s previous appearance on Netflix happened in December 2022 in Harry & Meghan, which saw the former royals discuss their relationship and exit from royal life. The first episode of that series drew a huge overnight audience of 2.4m.

A further 1.5m people watched episode two, with the third ep reaching 800,000.

Netflix has ordered a further eight episodes of With Love, Meghan, which is presented and produced by the Duchess of Sussex.