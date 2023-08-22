The BBC, Channel 4 and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) have joined forces to deliver an online support programme for struggling freelancers, Broadcast can reveal.

Kicking off in October, the two-week Freelancer Support Programme will include masterclasses, workshops, training and wellbeing sessions for the scripted and unscripted freelance production community.

The free-to-access online programme is set to cover topics including financial planning, networking and development. It will be led by 4Skills and the BBC and delivered in partnership with the NFTS.

The move follows a warning from Bectu last month, which sounded the alarm that a “perfect storm is brewing” for freelancers as the UK industry experiences high inflation, a drop in advertising revenue and the BBC licence fee freeze, which have led to reduced commissioning. At the same time the ongoing writers and actors strikes in the US have brought many productions to a standstill.

The union has also recently held talks with major broadcasters to grapple with the commissioning slowdown, which has left nearly half of unscripted freelancers without work.

C4’s managing director of nations and regions Sinead Rocks acknowledged that many freelancers are struggling as the production sector faces “unprecedented challenges”.

“While there is no quick fix – and many external factors are outside our control – we are pleased 4Skills is working with the BBC and NFTS to offer freelancers additional support at a difficult time - and proud to continue Channel 4’s ongoing, long-term commitment to the UK freelance community,” she added.

BBC director of talent, commissioning, Dawn Beresford, also said the corporation was “committed” to working with industry partners to “take action that can be positive for the freelance community, both now and longer-term.”

NFTS director Jon Wardle added: “These free sessions aim to equip our invaluable freelance workforce with practical advice, insights and expertise so they can continue to excel in their craft.”

More details of the programme will be released in early September, with full details of how to register appearing on the NFTS website. It will be open to all TV freelancers.