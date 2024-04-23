Exarchos speaks about how the host broadcaster will promote women’s sport and bring in technical innovations

This episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller speak to Olympic Broadcasting Services CEO Yiannis Exarchos about the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Exarchos reveals how the host broadcaster will be promoting women’s sport, as well as women within sport broadcasting, in an effort to reflect the gender parity on the field for 2024. Broadcast Sport also spoke to Mary Byrne, editor-in-chief of Olympics.com and the Olympics Channel about how the IOC’s content will be aim to do the same last month.

Among OBS’ initiatives is boosting the number of women in its technical hubs, and a scheme for young people to take paid roles in the broadcast of the Games.

In addition, Exarchos speaks about some of the technical innovations that will be in use for the Games, which include a virtualised OB van, broadcasting through the cloud, and more. He spoke about the AI technologies that will be used at the IOC’s AI Agenda event this month, which you can read about here.

You can listen to this episode, and all other Broadcast Sport Podcast episodes, below.