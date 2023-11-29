Co-directors Nick Mattingly and Noah Media Group’s Emma Everitt reveal how to work on docs with competing subjects

This week’s edition of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees Made Of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry’s co-directors Nick Mattingly and Emma Everitt speak to senior reporter Max Miller about how they made the BBC Storyville documentary.

Available on BBC iPlayer now, the film examines the rivalry between the England and France teams at the recent Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, and delves into debates around the sport and society. It was produced by Noah Media Group.

Mattingly and Everitt explain how the film was created, and navigating production around two sides that were in fierce competition. The pair also discuss wider subjects such as the importance of continuing to make documentaries about lesser-known subjects, how to ensure competing views both get a fair airing, and working with teams in competition.

You can listen to the podcast below, or also on on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podbean or most other leading podcast platforms.