Bryan Henderson speaks about covering both men’s and women’s Ashes at the same time, as well as The Hundred’s current situation

This summer sees both men’s and women’s Ashes taking place over June and July, with The Hundred still to come in August. Sky Sports’ head of cricket and NFL, Bryan Henderson, spoke to the Broadcast Sport Podcast about its plans for the competitions.

The broadcaster is bringing a number of tech innovations to its broadcasts, as well as producing both Ashes series with net zero carbon emissions and a focus on promoting women in sports broadcast. In addition, Henderson speaks about the current situation with The Hundred, amid reports that the ECB is considering the short-form competition’s future.

You can listen to the podcast, and all other episodes of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, below.