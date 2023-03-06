Little Dot Studios director of sport Robbie Spargo and Chelsea head of publishing Simon Meehan speak about their approach to social content

The latest episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees Little Dot Studios director of sport Robbie Spargo and Chelsea head of publishing Simon Meehan give their top tips for rights holders on social media.

Recorded at the Broadcast Sport Leaders Forum 2022, which took place at the BFI Southbank on 1 November, the session was chaired by presenter Alison Bender. The trio discuss the strategies for different platforms, working within a budget, and the types of content that work for sport organisations and clubs.

Meehan and Spargo have plenty of experience in the area, with Chelsea boasting millions of followers across its social channels, and Little Dot working with the likes of West Ham, the ECB, the LTA, and many more on social content.

You can listen to this episode, as well as the rest of the Broadcast Sport Podcast archive, below.