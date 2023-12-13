This episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees IMG senior vice president and managing director of digital, Lewis Wiltshire, speak to Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller about its recently released Digital Trends Report 2024.

The pair speak about what’s next for digital content over the next 12 months, with the report predicting that smart stadiums, AI, and Web3 will all have an effect on how content is produced. It also looks at other trends in the industry, such as the growing commercialisation of women’s sport, the expectation of a personalised experience from audiences, and the continued rise of influencers.

Also, this iteration of the report, its sixth, is the first time that it has ranked the 10 most important third-party media platforms for the global sports industry with TikTok coming out on top, followed by YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. The platforms are ranked based on a detailed analysis of their audience profile and growth, commercial potential and the functionality they offer both rightsholders and users, among others.

This information is put together through a number of insights and analysis from IMG’s global team of digital experts (formerly known as Seven League). You can download the full report for free here.

You can listen to Wiltshire’s insights, as well as all other episodes of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, below.