Blackmagic has added over 100 new features in DaVinci Resolve 19.

Now available as a public beta, one new feature includes the ability for editors to work directly with transcribed audio to find speakers and edit timeline clips. The analyzer is now able to detect multiple voices, allowing customers to assign names to different speakers and refine text based search and text replacement operations.

Other AI-based tools include a film look creator effect which emulates photometric film processes, and IntelliTrack AI that can track motion and automatically pan audio in Fairlight. The latter means With AI audio panning to video, users can pan multiple actors in a scene, controlling their voice positions in the mix environment. The AI based dialogue separator FX then lets users rebalance dialogue against background sound and the reverberant sound of the room.

Meanwhile, Fusion has an expanded set of USD tools plus a new multipoly rotoscoping tool. The cut page has new broadcast replay tools for live multi camera broadcast editing, playout and replay with speed control.

Blackmagic Cloud has also had some changes, with it now possible to share projects with a group or team instead of one-by-one. Users can also manage storage access, share Presentations, and create a single sign on, as well as buy or rent DaVinci Resolve Studio licences.

DaVinci Resolve 19 Features - IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.

- Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor.

- Cut page as a media player and playout system.

- New multiview option in the source tape to view time-synced footage.

- Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline.

- Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.

- New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.

- AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.

- Node Stack allows management of complex grading workflows.

- New Film Look Creator.

- New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.

- Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects.

- USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading.

- Multiple shape toolset enhancements.

- Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow.

- IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.

- Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.

- Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.

- Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.

Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty said: “This is an exciting new release with tools that have been specifically designed for high end digital film customers as well as Blackmagic Cloud integration for large customers. The new Intellitrack AI is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine and optimizes tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages, as well as audio panning in Fairlight. There’s a new grading palette for colorists as well as new Resolve FX, enhanced USD tools and mulitpoly rotoscoping for VFX and new AI Fairlight FX, plus new tools which make make digital film quality available to live broadcasters. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to hear how customers use all these amazing new features. ”