Unit has added Phil Delaney as executive producer.

Delaney is the latest in a number of arrivals at the post and VFX house, which recently moved to a new eight-storey Fitzrovia facility. Danny Coster joined as an executive producer from TAG last month, Jenn Sanders as a senior producer in April, and Angus Berryman as longform VFX producer in March.

Delaney arrives at Unit after almost 12 years at Smoke & Mirrors, first as a producer before moving up to executive producer. Previously he was at TAG for almost three years, and he began his career at The Mill.

Delaney said: “What a time to join Unit - the studio has such a buzz around it with such high profile production and creative talent joining, Their new 8 storey studio in Fitzrovia is the perfect home to allow me to collaborate creatively with a range of short form projects.”

Unit co-founder Adam Luckwell commented: “We are thrilled to have talented executive producer Phil Delaney join Unit. His wealth of experience, coupled with his innate talent and dedication, makes him a fantastic addition to the team. We look forward to witnessing the many and varied creative projects and key client relationships that Phil will nurture as part of the team.”