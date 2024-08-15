Unit has hired Jenny Standish as an executive producer.

Standish joins after almost five-and-a-half years at Smoke & Mirrors as a senior audio producer, and has also worked at Jungle Studios and Wave Studios during 21 years in the industry.She has worked with a number of brands and advertisers during her career, including Google, Sky, Nike, Tesco, Honda, Cadbury, Levis, Guinness, and Amazon.

At Unit, Standish will aim to lead clietn growth, and joins a raft of exec producer hires that have come in over the last 14 months - Phil McCluney joined in May 2023, followed by Danny Coster and Diane Kingston in May 2024, plus Phil Delaney in June 2024. Darryl Bolton is also an exec producer at the company, as well as commercial director, and has been there since 2011.

Standish said: “I couldn’t be any happier to be joining Unit as the studio is going from strength to strength ensuring full service shortform and longform project support unlike any other studio. With over 20 years crafting sound in the world of post-production, no two days have ever been the same for me – and that’s exactly what keeps me going! I’ve previously relished the challenge of bringing sound to life in unique and memorable ways.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with some of the most talented people in the industry – artists, creatives, actors, producers and everyone who makes the magic happen. Now, I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Unit as executive producer. What truly excites me about Unit is their dedication to people. They invest time and care into finding exceptional talent, which fosters the incredible work we all experience. As an executive producer, I’m eager to leverage my experience in a new way – by focusing on what I do best: looking after the people who make the soundtracks to our lives’ ’.

Unit founders Adam and Amanda Luckwell added: “We are so pleased that Jenny agreed to join us. She brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and drive to our growing team and is just the type of person we were looking for. We have lots of new ideas and plans that Jenny is helping turn into a reality and are very excited about the future. We are looking to adapt to a changing market and Jenny will play a key part in the evolution of Unit.”