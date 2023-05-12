Unit has taken on Phil McCluney as an executive producer. He will be responsible for strengthening existing client relationships and expanding Unit’s offering in VFX, production and post-production.

McCluney has produced commercials, animated media, shorts and documentary films working across agencies, production and post.

He’s worked with Uncommon, Mother, McCann Erickson, Fallon, Joint, Anomaly, BMPDDB and DDB UK, as well as a role as executive producer at Deliveroo and lead producer for Google during a stint at 72&Sunny in Amsterdam.

He was also a post-producer at the Mill and an exec producer at B-Reel and Dog Eat Dog.

He’s produced for brands such as Amazon, Google, MINI, VW, Audi, Unilever, Expedia, Barclaycard, Sony, Facebook and most recently British Airways and Formula E.

His latest film project was with Oscar winner James Lucas on a short film Paint the Dragon’s Eyes, shown on All4. Other film projects include director Ryan Hope’s documentary Skin and a documentary for YouTube about creators Zoella, Tomski and others for Anomaly.

McCluney said: “Throughout my career, I’ve always had such a solid experience working with Unit. They are real problem solvers and it’s great having sound and picture under one roof. I was very happy when they asked me to join the team and grow their client base. I want to make all producers that come to us feel they are having the very best service, the highest standard of work possible and who feel supported all the way through. Having worked as a producer at agencies, production companies and client side at Deliveroo and Facebook, I recognise that those are the things I look for in a production partner and I’m pleased to convey this on Unit’s behalf. Exciting times.”

Ian Luxford, managing director, Unit, adds: “Having known and worked with Phil for some years now, he has a fantastic reputation for having one of the calmest heads in the game. Phil’s experiences on the brand side, agency producing and in VFX houses will be invaluable to Unit. It’s incredibly exciting that he is on our team now, and I look forward to seeing how his ideas and energy can help us expand our offering to Unit and our clients.”